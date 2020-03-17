Cedar Rapids to limit public transit capacity for social distancing purposes

City officials announced significant restrictions to public transit rider capacity in order to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Cedar Rapids city buses on January 28, 2020 (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

Cedar Rapids Transit will be limiting each bus to a maximum of 10 passengers in order to limit exposure between passengers. Officials said they will be making changes to peak service routes to accommodate riders.

Groups are not allowed at the Ground Transportation Center until further notice, with access restricted to passengers who are transferring routes.

City officials ask that citizens limit bus rides to only essential trips, such as medical needs, groceries, or work.

Buses are providing hand sanitizer for riders, along with regular cleanings of the buses themselves.