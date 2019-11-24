Cedar Rapids to invest $4.3M to make northeast quadrant parks more accessible

Cedar Rapids is one of more than 200 cities, counties, and towns across the country that the Department of Justice has flagged as not being fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The City of Cedar Rapids recently made improvements at Noelridge Park, in the city's northeast quadrant. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

The Justice Department opened its settlement with the City of Cedar Rapids in 2015 and initially gave the city four years to become fully compliant.

The department closed its settlement with the city this summer, but not everything is ADA compliant yet.

So far, Cedar Rapids has invested $18 million to improve accessibility, according to city officials. The city promises that even though the Justice Department case is closed, it will continue this work and invest several million dollars more into it.

The Cedar Rapids city council recently approved $4.3 million to go toward fixing access issues at every park in the northeast quadrant.

“Everything from parking through every amenity that’s there, the restrooms, basketball courts, tennis courts, playgrounds — all of those types of things will be made fully compliant,” said Jeff Koffron, Cedar Rapids’ facilities maintenance supervisor.

That’s welcomed news to Dawn Arnold, who lives in Van Horne but frequently visits Noelridge Park in northeast Cedar Rapids with her husband, Mike, and 7-year-old daughter, Elizabeth.

“This is just kind of a nice place for her to come where she could do everything everybody else was doing,” Arnold said.

Elizabeth, who can have trouble moving around playgrounds that have a non-smooth surface, such as mulch, is able to roam free for the most part at Noelridge without worrying her parents too much.

“Elizabeth was born with something called sacral agenesis, so her only way that she can walk is with the use of her braces that she wears,” Arnold explained.

Recently, Cedar Rapids built a new restroom facility at Noelridge Park, which included a larger, family or all-gender restroom. Arnold said she’d like to see more of these installed.

“We have a van where we can lay the seats down to do changings and things because she’s too big for changing tables, but that’s still a reality for us,” Arnold said.

She also listed smoother ramps and surfaces as one improvement she and her family would appreciate.

At Daniels Park, which is just a few minutes’ drive from Noelridge, the playground surface is mulch, an access issue noted by the Justice Department in its initial settlement with Cedar Rapids.

The report also noted other types of access issues, including the heights of sinks and toilets at park restrooms and a lack of designated van-accessible parking spaces at some parks.

“It was all because of age, the age of the parks, and it was before the standards had gone into effect, so most of them didn’t have any upgrades,” Koffron said.

Koffron attributed the high price tag of improvements in the northeast quadrant to the overall amount of work that needs to be done across several parks.

“There’s a lot of amenities in the park and a lot of square foot of parks that we have to take care of,” he said. “So when you add all those things up together, the numbers get pretty large.”

Koffron said the city’s plan is to finish this quadrant’s parks by November 2020 and then improve parks in the other three quadrants.

Arnold said she does believe Cedar Rapids is making strides in bettering its accessibility.

“But I also think it’s something that we can’t continue to think that we’re good enough with,” she said.