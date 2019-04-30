Cedar Rapids to address restarting traffic camera citations

Cedar Rapids could once again start using the traffic cameras on I-380 to issue speeding tickets in May. Police plan on presenting a plan for the traffic cameras to the city council within the next 30 days.

Traffic flows along the northbound lanes of Interstate 380 as workers install speed cameras on a road sign north of the H Avenue NE interchange on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2010, in northeast Cedar Rapids. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette/KCRG-TV9)

The cameras are still on, but the city stopped using them for traffic control two years ago after a ruling by the state D-O-T that banned them. Then an Iowa Supreme Court ruling reversed that decision.

The city also has been waiting for the state legislative session to end before making a decision on using the cameras again. There had been an effort in the legislature to either ban the traffic cameras or put them more under state control, but that effort did not pass before the session ended on Saturday.





