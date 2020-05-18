Cedar Rapids teenager takes plea deal in January incident that killed 18-year-old

A teenager that was involved in an alleged robbery incident in January that resulted in the shooting death of another 18-year-old man has taken a plea deal, according to court filings on Monday.

Tyrell Jarule Gaston, 16, entered a guilty plea to a charge of second-degree robbery on Monday, May 18. He had previously been charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance-marijuana, carrying weapons, and obstructing prosecution. Those other charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning that they could be refiled at a later date.

According to Cedar Rapids Police, a shooting took place at around 11:48 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 3217 Agin Court NE. Officers discovered Andrew and Tyrell Gaston had been shot. Andrew, 18, died at the scene from gunshot wounds to his chest. Tyrell was injured after being shot in the ankle.

Police said that both Gastons had allegedly agreed, with help from other unnamed individuals, to rob Kyler David Carson, 17-years-old at the time, of marijuana that they had arranged a sale for at the location of the shooting. Officers said that Carson had allegedly intended to sell pre-rolled tubes of marijuana valued at around $900.

Officers said that Carson was allegedly in the middle of taking the marijuana to other unnamed individuals when the Gastons, with the help of another person, attacked him from behind. Witnesses that police interviewed said that, after Andrew had hit Carson with a metal object, Carson and Tyrell exchanged gunfire which resulted in the injuries.

Carson, now 18, faces charges of voluntary manslaughter, delivery of a controlled substance-marijuana, carry weapons, and obstructing prosecution. He entered a written plea of not guilty to the charges on May 12. He is on house arrest pending trial, which is scheduled for July 27, 2020.

Gaston will be sentenced at 10:00 a.m. on August 3, 2021. He has been released pending that sentencing date.