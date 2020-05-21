Cedar Rapids teenager sentenced to five years in prison for possession of firearm

A Cedar Rapids teenager was sentenced to five years in federal prison on May 18, for possessing a firearm as a felon.

Officials say Untario Devonte McGhee, 19, from Cedar Rapids, originally from Memphis, pleaded guilty on January 6 to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police say they attempted to arrest McGhee on a probation violation on April 10. Officers found him in a vehicle with a stolen, loaded handgun.

This was the fourth time in little more than two years that McGhee was arrested for possessing a firearm as a felon. The previous arrests occurred in November 2018, June 2018 and February 2017.

McGhee also has prior arrests for possessing marijuana with intent to deliver, disorderly conduct, providing false identification information and assault.