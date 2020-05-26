Cedar Rapids suspicious death investigation now a homicide, victim identified

Officials in Cedar Rapids have identified the victim that was found dead inside a residence at 508 B Avenue NW on May 22.

Police say an autopsy revealed that Daniel James Spangler, 69, suffered a gunshot wound. They have determined the death was a homicide.

Police responded to a request for a welfare check at 508 B Avenue NW just before 10 a.m. on May 22. There, police entered the home to find Spangler dead on the floor. At the time, police considered the death suspicious.

The homicide investigation is still ongoing.