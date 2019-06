Here's a sweet way to finish off the school year: a cake that's a replica of the United States.

Students at St. Jude School in Cedar Rapids were assigned states earlier in the year, and they researched them for class.

To cap off the project, the fourth graders baked up dozens of cakes in the shapes of different states. On Monday, those cakes came together to make the United States.

After the success of this assignment, it'll likely become an annual tradition.