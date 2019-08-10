Cedar Rapids students show off mural project at Hoover Elementary

Cedar Rapids kinds in the Cedar Hills neighborhood unveiled a mural Saturday that they designed and painted in the Hoover Elementary cafeteria.

The group of students worked on the painting for 8 weeks. About 18 neighborhood kids helped the Eastern Iowa Arts Academy. Organizers said it’s a way to give kids something to do during the summer.

“It’s a positive experience and gets them to know each other and have a better sense of pride,” said Suzanna Palmer, the Executive Director for the Eastern Iowa Arts Academy.

The cost of the project was around $4,000. The greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation donated much of the needed funds.

