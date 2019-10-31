Cedar Rapids street crews making quick transition from construction to snow operations

Cedar Rapids street maintenance workers have had to transition from fall conditions to winter operations rather quickly.

They were out Wednesday pre-treating roads with brine, prioritizing areas such as bridges, hills, and intersections, and they've continued doing that Thursday. Cedar Rapids Streets Operations Manager says it's unusual to be switching over so quickly, but the process is fairly easy thanks to a system they started using six years ago.

"A lot of our equipment now is on a hook-lift system, so it can actually be lifted out of the truck itself, put on the ground and then the dump body put back on the truck, then go back out and do a different type of work- maybe construction work - as opposed to piling snow,” said Mike Duffy.

Duffy says the city still has a considerable amount of construction projects to finish up before the winter season officially gets here.

