Cedar Rapids store collecting sleeping bags for those experiencing homelessness

A Cedar Rapids business is looking for helping to make the winter a little warmer for people experiencing homelessness.

SOKO Outfitters, an outdoors store in Czech Village, is holding a sleeping bag drive through the end of January.

Customers can drop off their old sleeping bags, which will then be distributed to people experiencing homelessness locally.

In exchange, those customers will receive 15% off an item in the store, which can be a new sleeping bag.

The drive was the idea of one of SOKO's customers, Saige Turner.

"She was driving on J Street and saw a homeless man on the side of the road, and she really felt compelled to stop, and she offered him the sleeping bag in her car, kind of the only thing that she could offer him, and he was really grateful for it,” SOKO Outfitters Store Manager Cortney Wolter said. “So she ended up messaging us on Facebook and reaching out and wanted to partner with us on a sleeping bag drive.”

SOKO Outfitters is located at 41 16th Avenue SW.