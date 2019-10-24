Cedar Rapids skywalk officials assuring people it's safe after violent attack in Des Moines skywalk

Officials with the Cedar Rapids skywalk system are assuring people it's safe.

A group nearly 20 of teenagers attacked a man who was walking in the Des Moines skywalk on October 12. Now, police there say they're adding cameras and officers to better patrol the skywalks.

Here in Cedar Rapids, officials say they haven't had anything similar happen.

Park Cedar Rapids oversees the skywalks. General Manager Jon Rouse says the skywalks are mostly meant for workers in the downtown area.

The skywalks are normally open weekdays from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. A command center is staffed 24/7 with people who monitor the many security cameras.

“We have got a very strong partnership also with the Cedar Rapids Police Department, they help us out on occasion, they walk the skywalks as well, so very few occurrences of issues,” Rouse explained.

Park Cedar Rapids is adding $12,000 worth of cameras, as a new skywalk joins its system near the Convention Center.

