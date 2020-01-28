Cedar Rapids shooting sends one person to hospital with critical injuries

One person suffered critical injuries in an early morning shooting in Cedar Rapids.

Police on scene of a shooting at the Ashton Place Apartments in Cedar Rapids on Jan. 28, 2020. One person went to the hospital. (Phil Reed/KCRG)

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Ashton Place Apartments just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. That's on Ashton Place northeast, near Boyson Road and C Avenue.

Officers found one person on the scene who had been shot multiple times.

Emergency crews took the victim to Saint Luke's Hospital.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time. There was no word on a suspect.