Cedar Rapids schools superintendent Brad Buck takes job in Waukee

Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent Brad Buck said he has accepted a job with the same role in the Waukee Community School District in the Des Moines area.

In a letter to staff members Monday morning, Buck said he will take over starting July 1, pending the approval of the Waukee Board of Education on April 29.

"This decision, while fueled by an enthusiasm for the work ahead and the proximity to my oldest children which this position offers, is certainly bittersweet," he said in the letter.

According to the school district's website, Buck started with the school district in 2015. Prior to that, he was the former director of the Iowa Department of Education. He is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, Iowa State University and Cedar Rapids Thomas Jefferson High School.

"I’m heartened by the progress made in the last four years and am equally confident that the growth and progress we’ve begun together will only continue," he said in the letter.

He said the process to find the next leader for the Cedar Rapids school district will be led by the Board of Education.

"This process will certainly be a priority of theirs," Buck said in the letter.

Here is the full letter:

Dear Staff Members,

After careful consideration, I have accepted the position of Superintendent of the Waukee Community School District (CSD), pending Waukee Board of Education approval on Monday, April 29, 2019. I will assume the duties of superintendent for Waukee CSD beginning July 1, 2019.

This decision, while fueled by an enthusiasm for the work ahead and the proximity to my oldest children which this position offers, is certainly bittersweet. I have deeply appreciated the opportunity to collaborate with you on a vision and strategic plan that I wholly believe is right and good for the students of the Cedar Rapids Community School District. I’ve been fortunate to work alongside you and support your passion, expertise, and investment in delivering on our vision of Every Learner: Future Ready.

I’m heartened by the progress made in the last four years and am equally confident that the growth and progress we’ve begun together will only continue.

You’re likely wondering what next steps may be regarding the search for a new CRCSD Superintendent. Because this is a process stewarded by the Board of Education, you will receive updates on their progress which will be communicated to you through All Staff emails. Please know this process will certainly be a priority of theirs.

With gratitude for your service to our students,

Brad