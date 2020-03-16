Cedar Rapids schools follow Gov. Reynolds' recommendation to close

School districts across Iowa are following Governor Kim Reynolds' recommendation to close for four weeks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Reynolds made the recommendation Sunday night after the Iowa Department of Public Health was notified of four additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases to 22.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District said it is following the governor's recommendation.

"Feelings of anxiety and uncertainty are likely and understandably high at this time as you wonder what next steps shall be for our students, staff, community and for the health and safety of those in your immediate family," Superintendent Noreen Bush said in a post on the school's website. "I assure you that the safety and health of our Cedar Rapids Community School District family and supporting our entire Cedar Rapids community is our greatest priority in these times."

The district said its leaders have been working closely with city, county and state officials to determine the best steps to support the safety and health of the community.

The Cedar Rapids district is currently on its scheduled break from March 16 to March 19.

Governor Reynolds is set to make another address Monday morning.

"We will communicate with families again, following those remarks, with details regarding how we will move forward together in the coming weeks," the district said.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those most at risk of the virus are older adults, and individuals with underlying health conditions.