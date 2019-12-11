New statewide test results show achievement gap throughout Cedar Rapids Community School District

Statewide, school districts are getting their first look at how they compare in a new statewide test, and, locally, it reveals some glaring shortcomings in teaching certain groups of students.

Students in an English Language Learners classroom work on an assignment at Hoover Elementary in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 (Randy Dircks/KCRG)

The test results are from last school year when students took the first-ever Iowa Statement Assessment of Student Progress. The state exam replaces the old Iowa Assessments, and teachers said the new exam is more rigorous for students.

Districts were able to see results in November, but the state does not plan to publish them publicly until January as they process all the data. KCRG-TV9 was able to get overall results from several districts through an open records request.

Cedar Rapids was the first district to be able to break down those results for TV9 by key demographics.

The results show a wide achievement gap for African-Americans, special education and students who are learning the English language.

At Hoover Elementary School, 40 percent of students are learning English. For many of those students, it's their third or even fourth language. Teachers in those English Language Learners, or ELL, classes must make the most of the limited time they have with students. They try to achieve this by working in small groups.

Administrators said these students are at a disadvantage for learning an English-based curriculum, including testing. So they need some extra support.

“We have well over 20 different languages for more than 20 countries at Hoover,” Principal Clint Stone said.

English learners make up one group that's of concern to the district. And that's due to test scores.

69 percent of English speakers scored proficient in English and language arts. That's compared to 15 percent of ELL students. Similar trends were seen in math and science proficiency.

The district is also concerned with testing disparities between black and white students. 76 percent of white students scored proficient in English and language arts, but only 39 percent of black students were proficient. A similar gap existed in both math and science scores, where white students are reaching proficiency at more than twice the rate of their black classmates.

The Cedar Rapids Community School district said by the summer of 2022, they intend there to be a measurable reduction in those academic achievement gaps.

"We want to reduce the gaps in proficiency between white and African American students by 20 percent,” John Rice, Executive Director of Learning for CRCSD, said.

District leaders said the first step is to identify the issue, which the test results do. The next would be to find ways to make minority students feel more included. One could be through new textbooks.

"Students with disabilities, students of color, all of these students, to make sure they can see themselves in our curriculum,” Rice said.

The rest of the responsibility for change falls to the teachers.

At Hoover, it means more professional development training. Stone said the staff there is working to learn about new cultures.

"We've done a lot of work for understanding kids of trauma, and how to be there not just from an academic standpoint but also a personal standpoint,” Stone said.

Stone credits the staff for signs of students' success. Hoover is just one of five schools in Cedar Rapids that saw better test scores with the new state test compared to the previous one. Stone added the staff tries to focus the conversation on growth rather than just raw proficiency.

“If they are meeting the growth, how can we push them further,” Stone said. “But if they happen to be on a negative trend line, we're meeting as teams to change the instructional practice so those kiddos can be successful.”

Cedar Rapids isn't alone. The Cedar Falls School District data mirrored gaps TV9 found in Cedar Rapids. It also highlighted poverty as another key disparity in learning. Iowa City, Dubuque, Linn-Mar, and Waterloo are still processing the data TV9 requested.

Parents in Cedar Rapids should be able to see their child's test results this week.