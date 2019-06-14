Cedar Rapids school opens doors to students after hours

Recent violence in Cedar Rapids has staff at one school opening their doors.

The doors to McKinley Middle School were unlocked until around 11 PM Friday as kids of all ages played basketball, board games, and most importantly, stayed off the streets.

“Trying to put some shots up, get more friend’s and eat some food,” said Kayzure Lewis, a sophomore at Jefferson High School.

Lewis takes his basketball seriously. He said that’s one of the reasons he started coming to McKinley. He didn’t want to end up like some of his friends.

“They were good basketball players but they started hanging out with the wrong people,” he said.

The idea is so new to the area the school district and the Big Bang Theory, a group dedicated to helping at-risk youth, don’t even have a name yet. But they knew they needed to have a place for kids to be safe and away from drugs and violence.

“If you can get the right group of kids here and they start having their friends come here eventually more and more will come,” said Chuck Crawley, a member of the Big Bang Theory.

So while Lewis continues to take shots and focus on his future, his being there will hopefully help others make better choices as well.

“We don’t wanna get involved with that stuff,” he said

