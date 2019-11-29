Cedar Rapids retailers report mixed results for sales on Black Friday

Nearly 115 million Americans across the country were expected to take part in holiday shopping this Black Friday.

Black Friday shopping at Video Games Etc in Cedar Rapids on November 29, 2019 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG).

In Cedar Rapids some businesses report there were many who came through their doors but not all say the day dedicated to shopping has lived up to the hype.

Video Games Etc was among the businesses that opened their doors with an expectation of customers coming in with a mindset to buy.

Manager Will Eggers says he has worked on 20 different Black Fridays for various retailers and he thinks this year will be one to remember.

"We're up probably 50% I would say compared to a normal day," said Eggers.

Eggers believes 2019 has been the busiest Back Friday for at least the last decade, although he says he remembers far busier days in years past. He thinks online sales could be to blame.

"I think it does a little bit here and there," said Eggers. "It depends on the product though and it depends on the person as well."

Not every retailer reports an increased number of sales on Black Friday. At Ace Hardware they say their numbers look like any other day.

Manager Ray Adams says that has been a deliberate move on his company's part. Instead of offering special sales exclusively on Black Friday, they stretch them out over the course of a week.

"In my opinion it just helps spread love basically," said Adams. "It spreads it out lets people come in at their own leisure."

Overall, Adams reports their strategy has helped bring in more money during the holiday season. Their biggest sellers so far are tools and grills.