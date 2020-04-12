Cedar Rapids restaurant using donations to give Sunday meals to elderly, disabled

On this Easter Sunday, many families broke tradition due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. It left many people without the traditional Easter family meal they are used to.

But some people have teamed up to help fund, prepare, and deliver meals this and every Sunday for the foreseeable future for those that might feel stuck inside.

At Checkers Tavern in Cedar Rapids, they are still open for business- just not in the way they are used to. The bar is without patrons, most of the televisions and video games are turned off, but owners PJ and Pam Harrington are still hard at work- and their grandson Zander Doubek is helping out.

"All we're trying to do is what little bit we can to touch somebody, put a smile on their face, and you know- it's Easter," PJ Harrington said.

"We had some funds donated to us to help us with this and this will be our third week Sunday and it's been going very, very well each week," PJ Harrington said.

People around Cedar Rapids have collected and donated money- that money goes back to the restaurant, but only towards meals for disabled and elderly people to get a special surprise.

"These people are scared, especially the elderly," Pam Harrington said. "They can't have visitors. So they're all alone so why not give them something to make them smile?"

Pam Harrington is the one keeping track of everything, in control of the register and the phones- making sure everything is made well, and that food is going out.

"These elderly have helped us through so many years," Pam Harrington said. "It's time we give back."

So on this Easter Sunday, and for Sundays in the future, they are cooking all day without turning a profit, using recipes Pam Harrington said she concocted. This Easter Sunday, they are delivering more than 80 meals to people in the area.

"Delivering them, if possible, unless they have somebody that could pick them up for them, and we provide that to them at no cost," PJ Harrington said.

All in hopes of delivering a smile.

"I just want them to be happy and let them know some people care," Pam Harrington said.

Those interested in donating can contact Checkers Tavern at (319) 364-9927 for more information on how to get involved.