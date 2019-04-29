Cedar Rapids restaurant closing after 77 years of business

A long-time restaurant is closing its doors toward the end of May after the property it operates from was sold, the owners said in a social media post on Monday.

Boston Fish Restaurant & Bar, located at 804 5th Street SE, will be open for the last time on May 30, 2019. Lenore Zoll, manager of Boston Fish, made the announcement in an open letter to the restaurant's patrons on the location's Facebook page.

Zoll said the decision for the property to be sold was beyond the restaurant's control.

Zoll also thanked customers for the years of patronage, and encouraged those who donated memorabilia to the restaurant to come retrieve it if they so choose.