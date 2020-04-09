Cedar Rapids restaurant, March of Dimes donates pizzas to hospital workers

As many local restaurants temporarily close or are limited to carry-out, one Cedar Rapids restaurant opened its kitchen Thursday to help feed hospital workers.

Staff at Mercy Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids receive pizzas donated by March of Dimes and Nick's Bar and Grill on Thursday, April 9th, 2020. (KCRG)

Nick's Bar and Grill and March of Dimes teamed up to provide pizzas for staff at the NICU, PICU and Birthing Centers at Mercy and St. Luke's Hospitals in Cedar Rapids.

"We know from working first-hand with our medical partners that not all superheroes wear capes. In fact, most of them wear scrubs and masks and gloves and all the NICU and PICU staff wear their hearts of their sleeves, so we are happy to give them a little sunshine today," Megan Valenta, with March of Dimes said.

After an upcoming fundraiser was canceled due to the coronavirus, the owner of Nick's was looking for another way to help. The March of Dimes was happy to drop the lunches off to the hospitals.

"What we've learned is that during medical crises such as these, women that are expecting or pregnant fall into that population of women that are vulnerable. So, it's just something we wanna bring awareness to in our community and support women that are in those spaces," Valenta said.

A total of 15 pizzas were donated.