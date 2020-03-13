Cedar Rapids residents asked to practice social distancing

The City of Cedar Rapids is asking residents to practice social distancing to slow the transmission of COVID-19.

“We’re encouraging all Cedar Rapids residents, especially our senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions, to think carefully about attending events and large gatherings,” said Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart.

Social distancing measures are taken to restrict when and where people can gather to stop or slow the spread of infectious diseases. Social distancing measures can include limiting large groups of people coming together, including canceling events. Many local and regional educational institutions, special events, and businesses are announcing efforts to encourage social distancing and advise patrons on staying home when they are ill.

“The safety and well-being of residents is our top priority,” said Cedar Rapids City Manager Jeff Pomeranz. “I encourage residents to make good decisions to help prevent spread of the virus in our community.”

As of Friday evening, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Linn County.