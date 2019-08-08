Before the city of Cedar Rapids starts a major project on the 6th street SW Corridor, they are asking for the public's input.

Cedar Rapids residents discuss plans for future of 6th Street SW Corridor on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. (BRIAN TABICK/KCRG)

On Wednesday dozens headed to the City Services Center to hear what the city plans to do about land use, walkability as well as the character of the area.

People said they had plenty of concerns about planting trees that could potentially break sidewalks and safety issues.

“Some of the reconstructed Streets in Cedar Rapids, such as Beaver Ave., they narrowed up the intersection,” said Charlie Rohde, President of King Materials. “When you bring in trucks, of any size whatsoever, it's much more difficult to get any trucks or passenger cars for that matter or on the corners.”

The city has already planned roadway projects in the area from Wilson Avenue SW to 33rd Avenue SW for 2020. Those include pavement repairs and a proposal to reduce lanes from four to two lanes and a middle lane to turn left.

