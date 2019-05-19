Cedar Rapids protesters call for end to gun violence after shootings

Protesters lined up alongside 1st Avenue Northeast on Sunday afternoon and said they had one message for people who drove past them: What if it was your child?

“Two kids just died, and two are in the hospital, and everybody’s looking at it like this is normal,” Chaise Hinshaw said. “This isn’t normal.”

The protest formed in response to recent shootings in Cedar Rapids, including one early Saturday morning that killed two 18-year-olds, Matrell Johnson and Royal Abram, and sent two other 19-year-olds to the hospital.

Police haven’t announced any arrests or named a person of interest in the case.

“These were four kids who didn’t deserve to have what happened to them happen,” said Christyonna Ray, who organized the protest and knew Johnson.

About two dozen other people joined her because they felt the same way.

“What is happening needs to change,” said Larenzo Irvin, another friend of Johnson’s.

While some of the protesters were strangers, many of them were around the same age as Johnson and Abram and knew the two teens.

Tajiah Ray, who was another lifelong friend of Johnson’s, said he was a good kid.

“He was such a sweet boy. He was just so great, and he was full of love,” she said.

Meanwhile, Hinshaw said he was close with Abram.

“He’s a comedian,” he said. “But he’s a people person. Everyone loves him. He could talk to anybody.”

Now he and the others want to talk on behalf of their friends, saying, enough is enough.

“Put yourselves in our shoes,” Hinshaw said. “I just lost a really good friend of mine. I don’t want to have to lose another one.”

As they shared hugs and shook their heads Sunday, they said they don’t want to go through this again.

“I can’t sit here and lose any more people,” Tajiah Ray said. “I’ve lost five people in my life, and I’m only 16 years old. I can’t do it anymore. I can’t.”