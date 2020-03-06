Cedar Rapids preparing for COVID-19 strain of coronavirus

While public health officials say Iowans are at low risk for exposure to the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus, the City of Cedar Rapids said it has an emergency preparedness plan and continuity of operations plan should there be a cause for concern.

The city's emergency operations plan would be implemented if there are increased calls for service because of coronavirus, the city said in a release. In addition, the city said its continuity of operations plan will help to make sure city staff are available to deliver essential services.

"The City has also proactively educated employees about best practices for reducing the spread of illness in the workplace," the city said in a press release. "City employees have received information and resources that emphasize respiratory etiquette, hand hygiene, and the importance of staying home if the employee is ill."

The city said its 911 center has implemented a call screening process that follows recommendations from the CDC so dispatchers "can communicate factors for coronavirus immediately with first responders prior to their arrival at the scene."

Employees who are likely to encounter a patient with coronavirus are being given protective equipment.

As of March 4, the Iowa Department of Public Health said 10 people who are asymptomatic are being monitored for coronavirus. Asymptomatic means they are not showing any symptoms.

IDPH officials said 39 people have completed public health monitoring. Seven cases have tested negative while one test is still pending.

