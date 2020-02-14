Cedar Rapids prepares for annual Restaurant Week to promote local business

Twenty Cedar Rapids restaurants will be serving up new specials starting next week to try to promote local businesses.

It's part of the city's eighth annual Restaurant Week, kicking with the Fork and Knife Feast next Thursday to preview Restaurant Week, which runs Feb. 21-29.

Then participating restaurants — including 30Hop, Bari Italian, Black Sheep Social Club, Caucho, Cobble Hill, Fong's Pizza, Groundswell Cafe, Jimmy Z's, Lion Bridge, Longbranch Hotel & Convention Center, Lucky's on Sixteenth, Midtown Station, Nara Thai Cuisine, Need Pizza, Parlor City, Popoli, Pub 217, Quarter Barrel, Class Act and White Star Ale House — will have special lunch, dinner and drink offerings in the week that follows.

The celebration of local restaurants typically takes place each February, which can be a slower time for business.

"They typically see lower sales during that month, and Restaurant Week really fills that gap and gives them a nice boost during a typically slow time," Ellen Bardsley, interim communications manager for the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance, said.

Iowa City, North Liberty and Coralville will also soon celebrate their own restaurant week, which runs from Feb. 15 to Feb. 24 and includes 25 local restaurants.