Cedar Rapids police say cameras could help solve burglaries

Police said a home on the 2400 block of 5th Avenue SE was broken into January 19, 2020.

A broken deadbolt mechanism on the door of a home in the 2400 block of 5th Avenue SE in Cedar Rapids. A man living there says it was recently burglarized. Photo: Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

“My first instinct was to get my daughter back to the car with my girlfriend,” said the resident, who didn't want his identity to be revealed for further harm to his family.

Officials said home surveillance systems or doorbell cameras added to the city’s database could help solve these types of crime. Currently, those with the Cedar Rapids Police Department have about 100 cameras registered.

Registering doesn't give police direct access to the footage or camera. Instead, it gives investigators a sense of who has a camera in the area if a crime were to happen. They would then call the person and ask them to check their footage.

“You never know what aspect a video could bring to a case,” Sgt. Laura Faircloth, with the Cedar Rapids Police Department, said. “With all the cameras we have registered and throughout the city, we can solve a lot of crimes.”

Registering a camera is a strategy this victim said he is going to look in to, not just for his family, but his neighbors as well.

“No one should have to go through this,” he said.

Anyone with information on the alleged burglary should contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department. If you want to register a camera, visit their website