Cedar Rapids police respond to fourth report of gunfire in 2 days

Saturday evening, Cedar Rapids police handled their fourth substantiated report of gunfire in two days.

Authorities said the latest "shots fired" call came in around 7:20 p.m.

Witnesses near the intersection of 5th Ave and 16th Street SE recalled hearing at least five pops of gunfire.

Officers on the scene found bullets had hit two homes in the 500 block of 16th Street. No injuries were immediately reported, law enforcement said.

The shooting followed three previous incidents, Friday.

Around 10:45 p.m. that evening, authorities headed to Cedar Valley Townhomes on J Street SW. There, witnesses recalled seeing someone fire a gun into the air. Police found shell casings at the scene, but no damage.

Earlier, around 6:30 p.m., another report of gunfire led to the arrest of two. An 18-year-old, Sean Thomas-Thurman, was taken into custody for reckless use of a firearm. Authorities said the teen fired a gun in the 1800 block of 4th Ave SE, striking a car. A 17-year-old was also arrested for interference with official acts.

Friday morning, sometime after 9:30 a.m., a 25-year-old man walked into Mercy Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back. He was later released. Authorities believed the shooting was connected to a report of gunfire near Bever Ave and 20th Street SE, that had happened around the same time.