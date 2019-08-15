Cedar Rapids police respond to shots fired near Tanager Place

Cedar Rapids police responded to a shots fired call Thursday afternoon.

Shots fired near Tanager Place Thursday afternoon. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

Several Cedar Rapids police cars and a crime scene van were seen in the Tanager Place area along C St. SW.

A neighbor who didn't want to go on camera said that they heard several shots fired. After they saw a red van speeding out of Tanager parking lot toward Summit Avenue direction. The van then hit the curb, popped a tire and continued to drive for about another block.

Right after the van left the parking lot, a person ran toward Hawthorne Hills Apartments.

No was injured, but there was property damage. Police are still investigating.