One person hurt in Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A shooting in the Wellington Heights neighborhood in Cedar Rapids injured one person.
Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of 4th Avenue and 18th Street SE at approximately 1:32 a.m. Thursday.
Police said when officers arrived, they found a victim with a single gunshot wound to the foot and ankle.
First responders took that person to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The victim's identity is not yet released.
Police said officers found shell casings in the area and found a residence had been hit in the 1800 block of 4th Avenue SE.
So far, there are no arrests.