One person hurt in Cedar Rapids shooting

A shooting in the Wellington Heights neighborhood in Cedar Rapids injured one person.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of 4th Avenue and 18th Street SE at approximately 1:32 a.m. Thursday.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a victim with a single gunshot wound to the foot and ankle.

First responders took that person to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The victim's identity is not yet released.

Police said officers found shell casings in the area and found a residence had been hit in the 1800 block of 4th Avenue SE.

So far, there are no arrests.

