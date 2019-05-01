Cedar Rapids police investigating shots fired reports

Cedar Rapids police are investigating two reports of shots fired from early Wednesday morning.

Police said the first report came around 1:15 a.m. in the area of C Avenue and 13th Street NW. Police found one home had been hit by a bullet. No one was hurt.

Then, around 1:35 a.m., police said they were called to the 600 block of 16th Street where they found shell casings in the area. They reported a bullet hit a vehicle in the 1600 block of 6th Avenue SE as well as a home in the 500 block of 16th Street SE. No one was hurt.

No arrests have been made, according to the press information.

An investigation is underway.