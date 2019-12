The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it responded to 28 crashes between 5 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The department said there were 17 crashes on I-380 between 29th Street NE and 33rd Avenue SW.

There were no serious injuries, according to the police department.

There wasn't enough snow for cancellations or delays, but the police department posted a reminder to Facebook saying, "slow down and leave distance between you and the vehicle in front of you."