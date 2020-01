Cedar Rapids police are naming the man who died following a shooting early Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. at the Ashton Place Apartments at 634 Ashton Place NE, near Boyson Road and C Avenue NE.

Officers said they found Jose Eduardo Millan-Ramirez, 22, on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.

Police said the case does not appear to be random.

An investigation is still underway.