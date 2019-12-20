Cedar Rapids police: 'porch pirating' incidents on the rise

Cedar Rapids police say there has been an uptick in packages being stolen right off of doorsteps. Those who commit thefts of this nature are often called "porch pirates".

Data compiled by the market research company C + R Research shows 36 percent of online shoppers have had a package stolen. While some may find the number troubling, police say there are steps consumers can take to protect their deliveries.

Cedar Rapids police tell TV9 there have been more packages stolen so far in the month of December from their residents' doorsteps than in the last several months. In October there were seven reported incidents, in November there were four, and so far this month there have already been eight. The numbers, however, maybe even higher as the police think incidents are under-reported.

Authorities say there are ways you can deter criminals from getting their hands on your property. One idea, instead of having the item you bought get sent to your home, pick it up at the retailer you bought it from or the shipping company itself.

"You can also have it delivered to your workplace if they allow it and that way you know it will be safe in someone's hands inside a building," said Officer Shannon Sampson with the Cedar Rapids police department.

Getting tracking on a package and asking a neighbor who will be around to pick your package up for you can also help.

Police say cameras are helpful in their investigations should an item be stolen but they note they likely will not do much to stop a crime in the first place.

Police also recommend if you are expecting a package a night to keep a light on. Police say thieves are less likely to steal from a home that looks likes it's occupied.