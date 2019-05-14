Cedar Rapids police officers in Washington for National Police Week

Three police officers from Cedar Rapids are in Washington, D.C. this week during a national week of observance for fallen law enforcement officers.

Cedar Rapids police officers Tim Davis, Bryson Garringer, and Ben Wery pose near the Washington Monument (Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Police Department)

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said, in a Facebook post, that three members of the department's honor guard, Tim Davis, Bryson Garringer, and Ben Wery, were in the nation's capital during a week that honors peace officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Peace Officers Memorial Day was created in 1961 by an act of Congress and signed by President John F. Kennedy. It is held every May 15, and the week during which that date falls is considered Police Week.