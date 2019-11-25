Cedar Rapids police officers donate winter clothing to students in need

Members of the Cedar Rapids Police Department put on an event Monday morning at Cedar River Academy called "Santa Cop."

Cedar Rapids police officers taking part in their "Santa Cop" event on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG).

Officers teamed up area high school students and corporate partners to give away winter gear to kids who need it. The students who received the clothing this year attend Cedar River Academy.

"Every week out of an officer's paycheck goes a little bit of money to help fund this," Cedar Rapids Police Lt. Corey McGarvey said.

Around 250 students were given gifts thanks to this event.

"This is one less thing that we don't have to do now because they reached out," Casie Jakel, a mother of a student who received a gift, said.

The Cedar Rapids Police Protective Charity organized the event.