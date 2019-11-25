Cedar Rapids police name man killed in crash following pursuit on Rockford Road SW

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has identified a man who died in a crash following a police-involved pursuit.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, police said an officer attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle driving recklessly on Rockford Road near 8th Avenue SW. The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed headed south on Rockford Road SW.

The vehicle then lost control, left the roadway, and struck a utility pole in the 2100 block of Rockford Road SW, police said.

Officials said Scott James Maydew, 58, died at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The crash is also being investigated by the Iowa State Patrol.