Cedar Rapids police looking for suspects connected to four home invasions

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking for suspects reportedly connected to four home invasions.

Authorities said the incidents happened between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, 2020.

Several black men, who appear to be young adults, have been involved in each case, police said in a release. Three to six black men wearing ski masks go into the homes, targeting cell phones, gaming devices, money and weapons. In several cases, the suspects have shown a firearm.

The burglaries happened at the following locations and times:

- January 14, 2020, at 7:26 p.m. in the 3300 block of Rosewood Court NE

- January 19, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the 500 block of 15th Street NE

- January 19, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Higley Avenue SE

- January 20, 2020, at 9:24 p.m. in the 2400 block of 25th Street SW

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491.