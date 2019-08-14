Cedar Rapids police looking for suspect in alleged burglaries, thefts

Law enforcement in Cedar Rapids are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect they said is responsible for multiple burglaries in the area.

Cedar Rapids Police said Jereme Antwan Williams, 38, allegedly has been entering local businesses and going into employee areas of the building. According to police, he then checks purses and billfolds for cash and credit cards, using the stolen goods to make purchases at other area retailers. Several arrest warrants have been issued for Williams.

Williams is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 250 pounds.

Anyone with information about Williams should contact Cedar Rapids Police at (319)286-5491 or their local law enforcement agency.