Cedar Rapids police are looking for a man they say robbed a convenience store at knifepoint Monday morning.

Police say a black male, 5'6"-5'10" with salt and pepper colored facial hair walked into the store at around 10:38 a.m. and demanded money from the cashier.

Witnesses described the man as being between 40 and 50 years old and wearing a stocking cap. They say he left in a light blue sedan with an undisclosed amount of money.