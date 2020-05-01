Cedar Rapids police led on nine-minute car chase, three teens in custody

Cedar Rapids police arrested three teenagers early Friday morning after a nine-minute car chase.

Officers said they saw a stolen Nissan SUV near 6th Street and 33rd Avenue SW at around 1:02 a.m., but the driver refused to stop. The nine-minute pursuit ended at H Avenue and 10th Street NW.

Officers said they arrested the 16-year-old, 15-year-old and 14-year-old occupants of the stolen SUV on charges including felony eluding, felony theft in the first degree and many traffic violations.

No one was injured in the incident, and the only property damage was tire damage on the SUV from stop sticks.