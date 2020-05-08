Cedar Rapids police involved in a car chase after

Police in Cedar Rapids were led on a car chase after responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle at 8:22 p.m. on May 7.

Officers said the vehicle in question was located in the 2300 block of 18th Street SW. It matched the description of a 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix that had been reported stolen earlier that day.

When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

Police reported the vehicle traveling near 20th Street and Chandler Street SW at 45 mph. It proceeded through a stop sign at 18th Street SW before accelerating to speeds of up to 75 mph by the time it reached 18th Street and 16th Avenue SW.

Officers successfully flattened the suspect vehicle's front tires with stop sticks at Wilson Avenue and 18th Street SW. But the vehicle continued to flee reaching speeds of around 80 mph.

The vehicle lost its front tire in the 800 block of 6th Street SW, went through a red light at 3rd Avenue and 6th Street. It then lost control and crashed into a parked vehicle in the 700 block of 3rd Avenue SW, where the police took the suspect into custody.

Cole Offerman, 27, was arrested for Felony Eluding, Reckless Driving, Failure to Maintain Control, Speeding (6 counts), Driving While License Under Suspension, No Registration, Disobedience to Traffic Sign, No Seat Belt, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (syringe with methamphetamine residue).

Police said Offerman was also arrested for second degree theft, and he already had warrants for Revocation of Probation and third degree theft.