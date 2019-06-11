Cedar Rapids police investigating two shots fired reports from Tuesday, Sunday

Cedar Rapids police said they're investigating two reports of shots being fired.

Around 12:30 Tuesday morning, officers were responded to Central Park Apartments at 1718 C Avenue Northeast where they found five shell casings in an alleyway.

No one was hurt, but there was some property damage, police said. Investigators believe this was a targeted incident. No arrests have been announced in the case.

Authorities are also investigating a reported shooting from over the weekend.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it was called just before 4:50 a.m. Sunday to the area of Club Mingle at 1140 Blairs Ferry Road NE where a caller reported hearing three to four shots fired.

When officers got to the scene, they said a witnessed told them the shooting happened in the parking lot, but the owner said that it did not actually happen.

Police said officers found blood in the parking lot, but so far, no victims have come forward.

While the incident is under investigation, authorities said they are aware of a video that purportedly shows what happened on Sunday morning.

No arrests have been made.

A post on the club's group page states Club Mingle will not be reopening following what happened.