Cedar Rapids police investigating third report of shots fired, 3 homes struck

Police in Cedar Rapids are now investigating a third shots fired report from Wednesday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. in the 200 block of 13th Street NW. A patrol until called it in.

Officers said they found shell casings nearby. Three homes were struck.

This comes after two other reports of shots fired Wednesday morning.

Police said the first report of the morning came around 1:15 a.m. in the area of C Avenue and 13th Street NW. One home had been hit by a bullet. Then, around 1:35 a.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 600 block of 16th Street where they found shell casings. They reported a bullet hit a vehicle in the 1600 block of 6th Avenue SE as well as a home in the 500 block of 16th Street SE.

No was hurt in any of the incidents. No arrests have been made.

Police said an investigation is underway.