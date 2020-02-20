Cedar Rapids police investigating morning stabbing

Cedar Rapids police are investigating a morning stabbing they say took place on the city's southwest side.

Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of 8th Ave SW at around 11:40 a.m. Thursday for a possible stabbing.

Police say they found a 27-year-old man with stab wounds to parts of his lower body.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with what officers call "serious injuries".

Police are investigating and have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491 or Linn County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.