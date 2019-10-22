Cedar Rapids police investigating morning shooting

Cedar Rapids police are investigating a morning shooting that damaged a vehicle on the city's southwest side.

A spokesperson for the department says officers were called to the 400 block of 8th Avenue SW just before 11:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle with damage from gunfire. They say nobody was in the vehicle.

Investigators believe the shots were fired from a passing vehicle.

No injuries have been reported from the incident.

Police are investigating and say they don't believe this was a random incident.