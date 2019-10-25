Cedar Rapids police investigating fiery crash

Cedar Rapids police are investigating a fiery, afternoon crash on the city's Northeast side.

Police were called to 3125 Riverside Drive NE just after 1:30 p.m. Friday for a report of an accident.

Police say the accident caused the car to burst into flames.

One man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police are not releasing any further information at this time.

A witness tells KCRG-TV9 the car struck a trailer belonging to a landscape company that was working in the area. The witness added the car flipped over, caught fire and then exploded.