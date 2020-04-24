Cedar Rapids police investigate shots fired call

Cedar Rapids police are investigating a shots fired call that happened Friday morning.

Police were dispatched to 21st Avenue Place and Westdale Drive SW at around 11:24 a.m. on Friday for a shots fired call. Upon arriving at the scene, they found several shell casings.

Police have said that preliminary information suggests that that two individuals may have been in the area and involved in the case.

No injuries were reported from this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police.