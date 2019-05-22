Cedar Rapids police identify two additional persons of interest in shooting

Cedar Rapids police identified two new persons of interested related to a deadly shooting on Saturday morning. They've also located one of the previous individuals they were looking for.

The two new individuals are:

- Kenyauta Keith, 19, 5'9", 195 pounds

- Colby Shannon, 22, 5'9", 145 pounds

Investigators have interviewed several individuals in regards to the shooting that happened in the parking lot of Iowa Smoke Shop at 70 Kirkwood Court southwest on Saturday morning.

Police are still looking for:

- DeShawn Hull, 21, 5'8", 200 pounds

- Andre Richardson, 25, 6'1", 185 pounds

Police have now located:

- Alexandra Smith, 24

Police say if anyone knows where these individuals are located, to call them at (319) 286-5491, or call their local law enforcement.

At this point in time, there are no arrests or charges in this case.

Police say someone shot four people in a targeted attack while they sat in a parked vehicle at the business just before 1:30 a.m. Two people died at the scene. They are 18 year old Matrell Johnson and 18 year old Royal Abram. Both attended Washington High School in Cedar Rapids. Two 19 year olds also suffered life threatening injuries and first responders took them to an area hospital.

On Monday, Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said a "hybrid gang" is responsible for a lot of recent gun violence in the city.