Cedar Rapids police aware of at least one citation error involving I-380 speed cameras

Since the beginning of July, Cedar Rapids police have been using traffic cameras in some areas to issuing citations for red light and speeding violations.

Police said they have been made of aware of at least one error where a driver got a ticket for driving 60 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone on I-380.

The error will be dismissed, police said.

The department is reminding drivers that speeding violations should be sent to motorists who are exceeding the speed limit by 12 miles per hour or more.

Citations issued for anything less than 12 miles per hour will be dismissed, according to a statement from police.

Anyone who gets an incorrect citation should contact police at 319-286-5513.

