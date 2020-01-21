Cedar Rapids police asking public to be 'vigilant' following four home invasions

Cedar Rapids police said they're looking for as many as six people responsible for several recent home robberies.

3300 block of Rosewood Court NE in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)

There have been four home invasions in the last week. They happened in the 3300 block of Rosewood Court NE, the 500 block of 15th Street NE, the 1900 block of Higley Avenue SE, and the 2400 block of 25th Street SW. The most recent incident on 25th Street SW happened on Monday night.

Police said think they think the homes that have been robbed were targeted, but in some cases, the thieves went to the wrong ones.

Investigators said they are looking for three to six individuals who have attempted to steal electronics, money, and even weapons. In several cases, they reportedly displayed a gun. The break-ins happened while residents were still home but no one has been hurt during the incidents and no weapons have been stolen.

"The other thing that is starting to be concerning about these types of incidents that we always used to look at victims, but the suspects could be in danger in these too," Capt. Brent Long, with the Cedar Rapids Police Department, said. "You're going into somebody's home that is protected by that homeowner and now all of the sudden your putting them on guard."

Police do not think the crimes are gang-related.

Officials said some of the incidents have been caught on surveillance cameras in the area but they add they could use more to help them catch those responsible.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to get in touch with Cedar Rapids police. They can be reached at (319) 286-5491.